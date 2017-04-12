BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
April 12 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $728.4 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing