March 31 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason Inc - entered into a third amendment to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of December 29, 2015 - SEC filing

* Legg Mason - third amendment reduces aggregate amount of lenders' commitment to make loans to company under credit agreement from $1 billion to $500 million

* Legg Mason - will take non-cash charge of $1.5 million for unamortized financing costs from reduction in lenders' commitment to make loans available to co