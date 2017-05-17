BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Legion Capital Corporation announces initial public offering of shares
* Legion Capital Corp - issued initial public offering of 4 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text for Eikon:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)