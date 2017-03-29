UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Leifheit AG
* Outlook for 2017: sustained turnover growth expected
* Turnover growth of 3.5 pct to 4.5 pct is expected at group level in 2017
* With a view to strengthening future growth in brand business, company intends to invest in reorganisation of its sales structure in 2017
* This will likely result in one-off effects that have already taken into account in earnings forecast for financial year 2017
* Expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in line with previous year in 2017
* FY group's net result for period climbed to 14.5 million euros ($15.65 million) following 14.3 million euros in previous year
* Dividend increase to 2.10 euros per share and special dividend of 0.80 euros proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources