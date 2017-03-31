UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
March 31 Leju Holdings Ltd
* Leju announces up to US$10 million share purchase by Chairman
* Leju Holdings Ltd - Xin Zhou intends to purchase Leju's ordinary shares in form of ADS with aggregate value of up to US$10 million during next six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
BEIJING, June 15 Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 A tumble in crude oil prices to November lows put pressure on Gulf stock markets on Thursday morning, while banking shares reacted little to interest rate hikes in the region following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move overnight. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after half an hour after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; half of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with PetroRabigh down 0.9 percent.