May 23 LEM HOLDING SA:

* FY SALES REACHED CHF 264.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.2% (CHF 261.5 MILLION); AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, SALES INCREASED BY 1.0%

* FY EBIT IMPROVED BY CHF 2.9 MILLION FROM CHF 52.9 MILLION TO CHF 55.8 MILLION; THE EBIT MARGIN WAS AT 21.1% (20.2%)

* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR REACHED CHF 44.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2.5% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS POSITIVE MOMENTUM IN THE INDUSTRY BUSINESSES. GROWTH IN THE GREEN CARS BUSINESS IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE Source text: bit.ly/2qPQrZv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)