US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Lemaitre Vascular Inc
* Lemaitre q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly sales of $24.1 million up 19% versus. Q1 2016
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees q2 sales $25.4 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees fy 2017 sales $100.5 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $23.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.