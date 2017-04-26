REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 LeMaitre Vascular Inc:
* LeMaitre Q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly sales of $24.1 million up 19% versus. Q1 2016
* Sees Q2 sales $25.4 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Sees FY 2017 sales $100.5 million; sees FY earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $23.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.