BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 International Personal Finance Plc
* FY credit issued increased by 8.1 percent
* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share
* Total dividend 12.4 penceper share
* FY EPS 30.2 pence versus 37.1 pence
* FY statutory pbt 92.6 million pounds versus 100.2 million pounds
* FY revenue 755.9 million pounds versus 698.8 million pounds
* expect competitive and regulatory environment to remain challenging
* results of Brexit vote and U.S. presidential election have created global market uncertainty
* now appears more likely that potential changes by polish government on cap on non-interest charges would not be enacted until 2H of year
* Regulatory changes in romania are expected to significantly impact growth rates in this market in 2017
* targeting profitability in 2018 for IPF digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
