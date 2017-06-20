June 20 LendingTree Inc-
* LendingTree acquires MagnifyMoney
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible
total consideration of $39.5 million
* Total consideration consists of $29.5 million in cash at
closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $10
million
* LendingTree Inc says contingent consideration shall be
payable in form of restricted stock unit awards
* Co's unit has acquired company that operates
MagnifyMoney.com
