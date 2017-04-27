BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Lendingtree Inc
* Lendingtree reports record 1q 2017 results; increasing full-year 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 39 to 42 percent
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $133 million to $137 million
* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter of 4.8 million grew 49% compared to q1 2016
* Lendingtree - q1 revenue from mortgage products of $62.9 million represents an increase of 14% over q1 2016
* Lendingtree inc says revenue from non-mortgage products of $69.6 million in q1 represents an increase of 75% over q1 2016
* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be in range of $43 - $46 million
* Lendingtree inc says q2 adjusted ebitda is anticipated to be in range of $23.5 - $25.0 million, implying year-over-year growth of 41% - 50%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $125.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $514.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.