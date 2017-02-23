BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 LendingTree Inc
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
* LendingTree reports record 4Q & FY 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 revenue $122 million to $126 million
* Sees FY revenue $500 million to $520 million
* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LendingTree Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $20.5 - $22.0 million, implying year-over-year growth of 30 pct - 39 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.