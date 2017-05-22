May 22 Lennar Corp

* Lennar Corp - on may 18, co amended credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility to increase maximum potential borrowings

* Lennar Corp says amended to increase maximum potential borrowings from $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion - sec filing

* Lennar Corp - amended to extend maturity of class a lenders' commitments, which are currently $1.4 billion of credit facility, from June 2020 to June 2022

* Lennar Corp - class b lenders' commitments, terminate in June 2018, and class c lender's commitment, terminates in June 2020