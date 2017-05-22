BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Lennar Corp
* Lennar Corp - on may 18, co amended credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility to increase maximum potential borrowings
* Lennar Corp says amended to increase maximum potential borrowings from $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion - sec filing
* Lennar Corp - amended to extend maturity of class a lenders' commitments, which are currently $1.4 billion of credit facility, from June 2020 to June 2022
* Lennar Corp - class b lenders' commitments, terminate in June 2018, and class c lender's commitment, terminates in June 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2qIH9hH) Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.