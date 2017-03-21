March 21 Lennar Corp:
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our
guidance" - CEO on conf call
* "Planning to build both WCI and Lennar brands in some of
our larger communities" - conf call
* "Our 2017 growth rates should be on the higher side of our
goals or little over that goal" - CEO on conf call
* FivePoint "might just find a window to go public" amid
current market optimism - conf call
* Sees Q2 gross margin between 21 percent and 21.5 percent
after impact from writing up WCI's backlog in purchase
accounting- conf call
* Expect to deliver between 29,500 and 30,000 homes for 2017
- conf call
