in a day
BRIEF-Lennox International Q2 adj EPS $2.83 from cont. ops
July 24, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Lennox International Q2 adj EPS $2.83 from cont. ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc:

* Lennox International reports record revenue and profit in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.83 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.71 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.102 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Reiterating FY capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Raising 2017 guidance for revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-7%

* Lennox international inc - narrowing FY guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.65-$8.25 to $7.73-$8.13

* Lennox international inc - raising low end of adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance from $7.55-$8.15 to $7.75-$8.15 for FY

* Lennox international inc - plans for $250 million of stock repurchases in total for 2017

* Lennox international inc - reiterating FY corporate expenses of approximately $85 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

