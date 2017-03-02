March 2 Lenovo Group Ltd
* unit entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation
to disposal of 49% equity interest in Chengdu Lian Chuang Rong
Jin Investment
* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb1.62 billion
* Pre-Tax gain arising from disposal is estimated to be
approximately hk$1,696 million
* among undistributed profits of disposal company as at 31
december 2016, approximately rmb264 million will be distributed
to seller prior to completion of disposal.
* following disposal, company and its subsidiaries will
cease to have any equity interest in disposal group.
* Purchaser is Beijing Sunac Raycom Real Estate Company
Limited
* "proceeds received from disposal are intended to be used
for general corporate purposes."
