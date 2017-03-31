BRIEF-Wealthintel, Inc. and TAS Group sign LOI to develop W$T’s disruptive payment technology
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
March 31 Lenovo Group Ltd
* Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Securities By A Subsidiary (2) Performance Guarantee From The Company (3) Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Intra-group Notes By The Company
* Issuer, company, entered into subscription agreement in connection with issuance of US$150mln 5.375% perpetual securities
* Issuer is Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited Source text: (bit.ly/2ogV7qR) Further company coverage:
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28