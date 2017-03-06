March 6 Lenovo Group Ltd

* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Perpetual Securities By A Subsidiary

* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Drawdown Notes Under The Programme

* Issuer, which is a direct unit of company, proposes to conduct proposed securities issue to professional investors only

* Company proposed to issue drawdown notes under programme which was established by company on November 30, 2016

* Company will issue intra-group note to issuer

* Net proceeds from issue of securities will be used to repay some or all of amounts outstanding under promissory note issued to google inc

