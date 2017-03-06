BRIEF-Seohwa says subscription results of 1st series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
March 6 Lenovo Group Ltd
* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Perpetual Securities By A Subsidiary
* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Drawdown Notes Under The Programme
* Issuer, which is a direct unit of company, proposes to conduct proposed securities issue to professional investors only
* Company proposed to issue drawdown notes under programme which was established by company on November 30, 2016
* Company will issue intra-group note to issuer
* Net proceeds from issue of securities will be used to repay some or all of amounts outstanding under promissory note issued to google inc
* No definitive or binding agreement in relation to proposed securities issue or proposed drawdown notes issue has been entered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
LONDON, June 16 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced increasing criticism on Friday for not meeting survivors of a deadly London tower block blaze as she scrambled for a deal to stay in power after a botched election gamble.
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities