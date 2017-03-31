BRIEF-Service & Quality Technology to set up unit in Hong Kong via subsidiary
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
March 31 Lenovo Group Ltd
* Estimated value of transactions between group and compal group under existing cct agreements will not exceed us$16,000 million
* Refers to announcements in relation to transactions contemplated under existing cct agreements entered into between lenovo singapore and compal
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles
DUBAI, June 15 Carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, a firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, have taken part in an $150 million investment in Dubai-based ride-hailing firm Careem.