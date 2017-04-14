UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Nikkei:
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei
* Lenovo to work with Google, Amazon.com in product development to raise contribution of smartphones, other new businesses to 50% of total sales - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2oyTPqi) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources