April 14 Nikkei:

* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei

* Lenovo to work with Google, Amazon.com in product development to raise contribution of smartphones, other new businesses to 50% of total sales - Nikkei