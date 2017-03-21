March 21 Lenzing AG:

* Is expanding production capacities for its specialty fiber Tencel at its site in Heiligenkreuz, Burgenland

* Expansion of capacities for premium specialty fibers by 25,000 tons

* Investments of about 70 million euros ($75.65 million) over next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)