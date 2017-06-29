June 29 Lenzing Ag

* Lenzing plans construction of a state-of--art Lyocell fiber production plant in Prachinburi (Thailand) by end of 2020

* Next steps: finalizing of approvals and technical planning

* A definitive decision on constructing new production plant will be made in Q1 of 2018

* Planned production facility will feature a capacity of up to 100,000 tons annually