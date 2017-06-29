June 29 Lenzing Ag

* Lenzing CEO says cost of Thailand plant will be slightly higher than the $293 million (not $203 million) investment in alabama, us

* Lenzing plans construction of a state-of-the-art lycocell fiber production plant in Prachinburi (Thailand) by end of 2020

* Next steps: finalizing of approvals and technical planning

* A definitive decision on constructing of new production plant will be made in Q1 of 2018

* Planned production facility will feature a capacity of up to 100,000 tons annually