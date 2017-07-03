July 3 Leopalace21 Corp

* Says it repurchased 3.2 million shares for 2.1 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 15

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 3.2 million shares for 2.1 billion yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q46sF1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)