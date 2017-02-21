BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 LeoVegas AB (publ):
* Buys 100 pct of Winga.it, Italian gaming operator with revenue of 8.0 million euros ($8.46 million) in 2016
* Acquisition is being made for cash consideration of 6.1 million euros
* Purchase price will be paid in two parts, possession is expected to be transferred on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment