Feb 21 LeoVegas AB (publ):

* Buys 100 pct of Winga.it, Italian gaming operator with revenue of 8.0 million euros ($8.46 million) in 2016

* Acquisition is being made for cash consideration of 6.1 million euros

* Purchase price will be paid in two parts, possession is expected to be transferred on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)