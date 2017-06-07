BRIEF-Shire says EMA Validation of Veyvondi
* Announced that European Medicines Agency validated marketing authorization application for Veyvondi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd
* Refers to sfc letter received by co regarding suspension of trading in shares of company
* Did not have enough time to make representation to SFC, co instructed legal advisers to seek a time extension of 2 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SANTHERA'S RAXONE RECEIVES FIRST POSITIVE EAMS SCIENTIFIC OPINION FROM UK'S MHRA IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT