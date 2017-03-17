UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Leroey Seafood Group Asa
* Says not satisfied with government's proposal for regulatory change of cod trawlers, which implies a reduction of the group's basic quota of 20 percent
* Says main elements in the proposal seem to be that the government proposes to remove the so-called trawler fleet land-lock obligation system, partly in return for payment of financial compensation and partly a reduction in the company's basic quota
* Plans to study proposal in detail and assess it in its entirety, including legal aspects
* Hopes that company's input to further political discussions will be heard, so that final resolution provides best possible grounds for future development of our sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources