BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
April 10 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says it sees Q1 net profit at 103-132 million yuan ($14.91-$19.11 million) from 114.7 million yuan net profit a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oodidy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Majority of the contract is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: