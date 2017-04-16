Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16
ZURICH, June 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
April 16 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says share trade to halt from April 17 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nRDb6B
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, June 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
* Advises that it has begun its strategic review of operations and subsidiary ownership structure
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).