* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020
May 30 Leucrotta Exploration Inc:
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.01
* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $4.9 million versus $2.3 million last year
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - qtrly oil equivalent production 1,881 boe/d versus 1,251 boe/d
* Exit production at March 31, 2017 was approximately 3,000 boe/d
* Leucrotta Exploration-is well financed to continue with business plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.