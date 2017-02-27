Feb 27 Level 3 Communications Inc:

* Level 3 Communications Inc- on February 22 unit entered into a twelfth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement - sec filing

* Level 3 Communications Inc- tranche b 2024 term loan matures on February 22, 2024 - sec filing

* Level 3 Communications - amendment to credit agreement to incur $4.6 billion in borrowings under existing credit agreement through new tranche b 2024 term loan

* Level 3 Communications - proceeds of tranche b 2024 term loan used to pre-pay level 3 financing's $815 million tranche b-iii 2019 term loan among other things