BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
April 28 Levenguk:
* FY 2016 sales revenue 518.6 million roubles ($9.11 million)versus 500.0 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 profit for period 37.7 million roubles versus 40.2 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oSUMap Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9275 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 14 Steve Scalise, the Republican leader wounded in a gunman's attack on Wednesday on people practicing for a charity baseball game, is a staunch conservative and key figure in trying to push legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.
June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc: