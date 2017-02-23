UPDATE 2-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
Feb 23 Levi Strauss & Co
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
* Levi strauss & co says pricing of eur475 million, approximately us$501 million, of its 3 3/8 % senior notes due 2027 in a private placement
* Levi strauss & co - sale of notes is expected to close on february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January