Feb 23 Levi Strauss & Co

* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes

* Levi strauss & co says pricing of eur475 million, approximately us$501 million, of its 3 3/8 % senior notes due 2027 in a private placement

* Levi strauss & co - sale of notes is expected to close on february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: