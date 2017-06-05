UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Lewis Group Ltd
* favourable judgment for lewis in referral by national credit regulator to national consumer tribunal
* Lewis - national consumer tribunal handed down judgment in lewis' favour in matter between national credit regulator and lewis stores
* nct dismissed application of ncr against lewis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources