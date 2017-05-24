UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Lewis Group Ltd:
* FY headline earnings declined from 552 million rand to 355 million rand with headline earnings per share 35.6 pct lower at 400.1 cents
* FY like-for-like merchandise sales declined by 9 pct
* "Trading conditions continued to deteriorate during year as economic growth slowed"
* FY revenue at 5.6 billion rand was 3.3 pct down on previous year owing to a 4.3 pct decline in other revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources