May 24 Lewis Group Ltd:

* FY headline earnings declined from 552 million rand to 355 million rand with headline earnings per share 35.6 pct lower at 400.1 cents

* FY like-for-like merchandise sales declined by 9 pct

* "Trading conditions continued to deteriorate during year as economic growth slowed"

* FY revenue at 5.6 billion rand was 3.3 pct down on previous year owing to a 4.3 pct decline in other revenue