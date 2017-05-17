May 17 Lewis Group Ltd:

* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%

* FY revenue declined by 3.3% mainly as a result of a 4.3% decline in other revenue

* Says FY HEPS is expected to be between 435 cents per share and 373 cents per share, between 30% and 40% lower than 621.7 cents per share for last year