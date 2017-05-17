UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Lewis Group Ltd:
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
* FY revenue declined by 3.3% mainly as a result of a 4.3% decline in other revenue
* Says FY HEPS is expected to be between 435 cents per share and 373 cents per share, between 30% and 40% lower than 621.7 cents per share for last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources