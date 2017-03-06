RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 6 Lexaria Bioscience Corp:
* Lexaria bioscience announces intention to complete us$2,500,000 brokered private placement
* Lexaria bioscience corp - private placement basis, units of company at a price per unit of us$0.42 for total gross proceeds of up to us$2.5 million
* Lexaria bioscience corp - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's research collaboration with national research council canada
* Lexaria bioscience - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's research collaboration with national research council canada, among others
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv