March 6 Lexaria Bioscience Corp:

* Lexaria bioscience corp - private placement basis, units of company at a price per unit of us$0.42 for total gross proceeds of up to us$2.5 million

* Lexaria bioscience corp - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's research collaboration with national research council canada

