May 30 Lexaria Bioscience Corp:

* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd

* Lexaria Bioscience - LOI for production, sale, distribution of Ambarii's proprietary sublingual full spectrum hemp cbd tablets in Japan and South Korea

* Lexaria Bioscience Corp - in addition to revenue generated from product sales, Ambarii will also receive a royalty on all sales

* Lexaria Bioscience-under terms, JV unit to manufacture, supply Ambarii CBD tablets to naturally splendid for exclusive distribution in Japan, South Korea

