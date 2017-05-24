May 24 LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIC ELECTRONIC SYSTEM SA :

* FREE ALLOCATION OF WARRANTS REPAYABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

* THE HOLDERS OF WARRANTS WILL BE ABLE TO EXERCISE THEM AND THUS OBTAIN SHARES OF LEXIBOOK FROM THE ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS AND FOR A PERIOD OF 6 MTHS

* THE ERXERCICE PRICE OF EACH WARRANTS IS EUR 1.76

* EXERCISE PARITY ESTABLISHES THAT 13 WARRANTS GIVE THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE 5 NEW SHARES OF LEXIBOOK AT 1.76 EUROS