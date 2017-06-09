BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive top-line results in phase 3 intandem3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive top-line results in phase 3 intandem3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - study met its primary endpoint
* Sotagliflozin demonstrated a generally well tolerated safety profile during a 24-week treatment period
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - sotagliflozin demonstrates statistically significant benefit in primary endpoint
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results support a unique drug profile as an sglt1 and sglt2 inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings