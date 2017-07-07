July 7 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - on july 1, 2017, entered into an
amendment to collaboration and license agreement with
Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - remain eligible to receive
an aggregate of $210 million upon achievement of amended
clinical development milestones
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to
$220 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to
$990 million upon the achievement of specified commercial
milestones
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - under amended milestones,
eligible to receive up to $110 million upon achievement of 4
milestones
* Lexicon Pharma-pursuant to amendment, co eligible to $100
million upon achievement of milestone based on results of
studies in type 2 diabetes patients
