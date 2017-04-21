April 21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-on April 20, units entered into sixth amendment to loan and security agreement and to other loan documents with istar lex lender

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals- amendment extends maturity date of mortgage on our facilities in woodlands, texas from april 2017 to april 2018 - sec filing

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - under amendment mortgage loan's monthly payment amount and fixed interest rate are each unchanged

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - amendment provides that co will maintain liquid assets of at least $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oSrZFt) Further company coverage: