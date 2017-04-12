UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd
* Kingston securities will on behalf of offeror make voluntary conditional cash offers to acquire all of shares in entire issued share capital of co
* Share offer price of hk$1.60 per offer share
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 13 april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources