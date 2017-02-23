BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion
Feb 23 Lgc Capital Ltd
* LGC Capital announces changes to its executive team
* LGC Capital Ltd - John Mcmullen has been appointed as chief executive officer
* LGC Capital Ltd - John Mcmullen has been appointed as chief executive officer of LGC Capital to replace David Lenigas
* LGC Capital Ltd - Lenigas will continue to be very active with LGC Capital and remain as co-chairman of board of directors
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.