Feb 23 Lgc Capital Ltd

* LGC Capital announces changes to its executive team

* LGC Capital Ltd - John Mcmullen has been appointed as chief executive officer of LGC Capital to replace David Lenigas

* LGC Capital Ltd - Lenigas will continue to be very active with LGC Capital and remain as co-chairman of board of directors