* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing

* Revolving credit facility matures on May 31, 2020

* Initial interest rate under credit agreement is LIBOR (one month) plus 3.15 pct

* Credit agreement provides for $600.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be increased by request of company up to $650.0 million