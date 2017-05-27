GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
May 26 Lgi Homes Inc
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
* Revolving credit facility matures on May 31, 2020
* Initial interest rate under credit agreement is LIBOR (one month) plus 3.15 pct
* Credit agreement provides for $600.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be increased by request of company up to $650.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.