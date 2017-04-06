April 5 LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes Inc reports march and first quarter 2017 home closings

* LGI Homes Inc - announced 365 homes closed in March 2017, compared to 367 home closings in March 2016

* In addition, company announced quarterly closings of 761 for Q1 of 2017, compared to 844 home closings during Q1 of 2016

* Believe we are on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: