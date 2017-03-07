March 7 Lgi Homes Inc

* Home closings during Q4 of 2016 increased 20.4% to 1,139 from 946 during Q4 of 2015

* LGI Homes Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and releases 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.50

* Q4 revenue $236.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.9 million

* Believes 2017 gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be in range of 25.0% and 27.0%

* LGI Homes says sees 2017 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as percentage of home sales revenues similar to previous years in range of 26.5% and 28.5%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S