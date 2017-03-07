March 7 Lgi Homes Inc
* Home closings during Q4 of 2016 increased 20.4% to 1,139
from 946 during Q4 of 2015
* LGI Homes Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and releases 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.50
* Q4 revenue $236.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.9
million
* Believes 2017 gross margin as a percentage of home sales
revenues will be in range of 25.0% and 27.0%
* LGI Homes says sees 2017 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)
as percentage of home sales revenues similar to previous years
in range of 26.5% and 28.5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
