May 3 Lgi Homes Inc

* As of end of April 2017, company had 71 active selling communities

* Ended first four months of 2017 with 1,126 home closings, compared to 1,185 home closings during first four months of 2016

* Announced 365 homes closed in April 2017, up from 341 home closings in April 2016