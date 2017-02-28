Feb 28 Lhv Group AS:
* FY 2016 net income at 50.5 million euros ($53.48 million)
versus 38.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 19.9 million euros versus 14.8
million euros year ago
* Announces dividend of 0.15 euros per share from its profit
* Says 0.9 million euros of its profit will be transferred
to statutory reserve capital
* Says 12 million euros of the reporting period profit
attributable to shareholders of the parent would be retained
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
