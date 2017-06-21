UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it and a smart tech firm plan to set up a Ningbo-based electronic JV with total investment of 200 million yuan
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and will be engaged in construction of intelligent wearable and intelligent terminal industrial project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qkUahY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources